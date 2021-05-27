Comments Being Accepted for Route 2020 (Royer Mountain Road) Piney Creek Bridge Replacement

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in lieu of holding a public meeting, will be accepting comments on a proposal to replace the bridge carrying Route 2020 (Royer Mountain Road) over Piney Creek in Woodbury Township, Blair County.

The Route 2020 (Royer Mountain Road) Bridge Project will include the complete replacement of an existing I-beam bridge. A detour will be implemented during construction.

The project will require right-of-way acquisition from land owned by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) that is used as a fishing recreation area. Approximately 6403 square feet will be needed for temporary construction easement and 3877 square feet will be needed for permanent slope easement. These impacts are required for the construction of the project as well as incorporating all transportation elements into PennDOT permanent slope easements. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has determined that the project impacts to the recreation area will not adversely impact the activities, features and attributes of the recreational area and have determined that it constitutes a Section 4f/2002 De Minimus Use.

Those wishing to comment on the impacts of the project on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recreation area, can send written comments to the address listed below. If you require additional information concerning these plans, please contact Paul Hook, Project Manager by phone (814) 317-3071 or email pahook@pa.gov prior to Friday, June 11, 2021.

Mr. Thomas A. Prestash

District Executive

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Engineering District 9-0

1620 North Juniata Street

Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Attn: Andrea Burkhart – Environmental Planner

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101