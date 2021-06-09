7-Day Power Yoga Challenge from Heart Alchemy Yoga Concludes with a Vigorous Saturday Final Class

Yoga instructors Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove present a new vigorous routine that mixes yoga sequencing, mindfulness and cardio exercises.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga brings us the final class of the free 7-Day Power Yoga Challenge. Yoga instructors Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove present a new vigorous routine that mixes yoga sequencing, mindfulness and cardio with strength-training moves.

This is the perfect power yoga routine to make yourself feel the power of your body and mind. The dynamic and fluid movements and postures are structured to help you get stronger and more flexible.

This class is also focused on stretching, improving concentration, reducing anxiety and feeling revitalized. Whether you're a beginner or an expert yogi, the whole challenge will push your limits, physically and mentally.

“After practicing with us for seven days, you’ll feel amazing knowing that you not only completed the challenge, but that your yoga practice has clearly improved with it", says Darren Kramer, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.



Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/rWkAXWYehsc

View the full 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge playlist here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OnSLhjS_aMzU5K0RrJtsYO

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Power Yoga 7 Day Challenge ~ Saturday