Heart Alchemy Yoga Presents a Dynamic Friday Class for the Sixth Day of their 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga experts Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove prepared a new dynamic routine for the sixth day of the free 7-Day Power Yoga Challenge that will make you feel lighter, powerful and centered.

In this amazing challenge you will find creatively sequenced practices that includes bodyweight strength-training exercises, traditional yoga poses and meditation to let go of tension and stress.

This power yoga class will give you a total-body workout with strengthening, stretching and mental benefits. It’s perfect to shape your muscles and allow the mind to relax and connect with your better self.

“This free challenge is an amazing and healthy way to forge a deeper connection with yourself and strengthen the union between body and mind everyday”, says Maggie Grove, YouTube's #1 Bikram Yoga and Hot Yoga teacher.



Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/Um5xF9jHd80

Watch the full 7 Day Challenge playlist here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OnSLhjS_aMzU5K0RrJtsYO

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Power Yoga 7 Day Challenge ~ Friday