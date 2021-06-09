Another Mindful and Strong Power Yoga Class for Thursday with the 7 Day Challenge from Heart Alchemy

Yoga teachers Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove guide us through a new series of poses and exercises that will help you feel inspired and centered

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga returns for day 5, Thursday, of the free 7-Day Power Yoga Challenge. This time the yoga teachers Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove guide us through a new series of poses and exercises that will help you feel inspired and unstoppable while you work on the skills required to move forward in your yoga practice.

If you want to increase your flexibility, build strength, cultivate greater balance, reduce stress or simply develop a healthy habit, this challenge is an excellent way to start.

This specific routine has been created to guide you through a dynamic progression that takes into consideration your level of expertise and challenges you when your body and mind are ready.

“Maggie and I are so happy to share these free classes with all the yogis that are looking for a little more variety. We think this power yoga challenge is really a fun and wonderful way to get back into a daily practice and build a sustainable habit", says Michelle, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

