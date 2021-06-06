The 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge from Heart Alchemy Continues Stronger than Ever for Class 3

7 Day Power Yoga Challenge - Tuesday Home of Cardio Yoga Flow

To help you discover and enjoy all the benefits of power yoga, Michelle this 30-minute class from her 7 day power yoga challenge

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga experts Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove bring us a new yoga routine for the third day of the 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge.

To help you discover and enjoy all the benefits of power yoga this tuesday, Michelle and Maggie created this fun 30-minute class that is focused on muscle length, balance and flexibility.

This type of routine will boost your metabolism, making you burn more calories than most traditional forms of yoga, so this challenge can be an excellent long-term approach to losing weight and staying in good shape.

“Practicing this type of routine increases your mindfulness and helps you cultivate a positive mind-body connection while you build the muscles necessary to achieve challenging postures and maintain a safe yoga practice over time", says Michelle, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/LtexTuh_Zv0

Watch the full 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge playlist here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OnSLhjS_aMzU5K0RrJtsYO

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

