Women of Wellness of NJ Announces Miss Glitz, Glamour & Brains USA in S.T.E.M. Pageant June 5, 2021
Women of Wellness of New Jersey will hold their Annual “Miss Glitz, Glamour & Brains USA in S.T.E.M. Pageant”MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 5th 2021, Miss Black New Jersey USA 2020, Lauren Fleming, New Jersey’s Perfect Woman 2018, Roseann Puzo & Sabaa Muhammad, Cosmetic Scientist to Co-host Women of Wellness of New Jersey's Annual “Miss Glitz, Glamour & Brains USA in S.T.E.M. Pageant” at Van Vleck Gardens in Montclair, NJ at 4:30pm. Youth Leaders will compete in the beauty of the mind.
Women of Wellness and the City of Newark have partnered to bring to you the very first Science Pageant, "Miss Glitz, Glamour & Brains USA in S.T.E.M." The Pageant will consist of young ladies ages 7-18 years old. They will have the opportunity to compete in five categories: S.T.E.M. Project/Presentation, Community Service Project, Final On-Stage Question, On-Stage Personal Introduction, and Resume/Interview.
To purchase tickets email wowofnj@gmail.com or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miss-glitz-glamour-brains-usa-in-stem-pageant-tickets-97800827909.
Women of Wellness of New Jersey is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower youth, families, and communities through education, advocacy, and community alliances. These Youth Leaders sacrificed countless Saturdays for this epic event. Join us as we cultivate, ignite, inspire & empower tomorrow’s Leaders today.
