Dream Academy Foundation Partners With Smart Money App GoalSetter for a Financial Seminar for Kids
$40 Giveaway to Youth NationwideCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dream Academy Foundation, in partnership with GoalSetter, is proud to announce the Dream Academy Financial Seminar! Staying true to one of the mainstays of providing youth with information, opportunities and resources to become financially literate, invested and free, this event allows the non-profit to partner and share in the experience of educating our local communities about how to properly bank & manage their money in a fun, virtually interactive way!
During the seminar, youth ages 8-18 years old will be able to learn about banking through educational resources provided by the GoalSetter team. GoalSetter is an innovative Smart Money Saving mobile app service that keeps banking simple for youth. Our goal is to donate at least $40 to 200 youth through this nationwide initiative! The event will also feature giveaways from sponsor Urban Intellectuals! Our mission is to empower the youth of today, to fulfill their Dreams of tomorrow!
About GoalSetter: Goalsetter is the best savings and financial literacy app in the market for kids and families. Led by a Black entrepreneur with two Engineering degrees from Stanford who was a former ESPN and Nickelodeon executive, Tanya Van Court launched Goalsetter because she has a burning passion around closing the wealth gap in Black and Brown communities.
Goalsetter uniquely engages kids from all backgrounds in understanding how to build wealth and learn financial language by offering fun, quiz-based games that are developed using memes and gifs from hip-hop artists, social media influencers and pop culture personalities. Earlier this year, Goalsetter launched a movement to help 1 Million Black kids open savings accounts with and is now partnering with corporations and financial institutions to reach every kid in America.
About Dream Academy Foundation: The Dream Academy Foundation is a mentoring program for youth ages 8-18 years old. The foundation stands on four pillars: S. T. E. A. M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), Mental Health & Life Development, Entrepreneurship, and Service (Love On Purpose Movement). The Dream Academy Foundation believes that urban youth will not be a statistic, but will rise above the status quo. The foundation combines mentoring with mental health development, to ensure that each of our youth are being catered to as whole human beings. The Dream Academy Foundation helps youth DREAM IT! BELIEVE IT! ACHIEVE IT!
Dream Academy founder Dominique, has over 20 years experience in the non profit sector. Ms Bryant has also remained a pillar in her community. From volunteering with children at the Ronald McDonald House, to passing out food and blankets to those in need in the Chicagoland and surrounding areas, Bryant’s passion for people and service is a direct reflection of her heart and is expressed through her work with and for the Dream Academy Foundation youth and parents.
For more information about how to get involved with the foundation, press opportunities, and sponsorship information, please visit www.dreamafoundation.org
