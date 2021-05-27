Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Honored as Business of the Year by The Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC)

AACC recognizes business leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the Metropolitan Washington, D.C. business community and economy.

We are very engaged and interested in the continued success of this outstanding community.”
— Gerald LeMelle, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, has been honored as Business of the Year by The Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC).

The Asian American Chamber of Commerce’s (AACC) mission is to encourage, facilitate and support the economic growth and sustainability of the greater Washington area community by building bridges and serving as a resource for the APA business community. AACC achieves this mission through business networking programs, summits, expos, business development workshops, seminars, and other special programs and events.

The Jewels of Asia Chamber Awards Gala was held on May 25 and recognized businesses and Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) business leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the Metropolitan Washington, D.C. business community and economy.

“It was with great honor and deep humility that we accepted The Asian American Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Award... we have numerous clients across the Asian continent and with the Asian-American business community in the United States, and we are very engaged and interested in the continued success of this outstanding community.”


About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide and Toronto and London. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of IP Watchdog's top intellectual property law firms. For more information visit: www.DBLLawyers.com.

