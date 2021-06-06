Heart Alchemy Yoga Launches the Second Class in it's New 7-Day Power Yoga Challenge

In this 7 day power yoga challnege video you will discover a fast-paced power yoga workout that will boost your muscle strength and endurance

After this dynamic and fun routine, you'll feel relaxed, grounded and motivated. This total body yoga flow class was created to let your energy flow through your body, helping you feel revitalized” — Darren Kramer, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga returns for the second day of the free 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge. This time the renowned yoga instructors Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove show us a new series of postures that combine cardio, deep stretching and mindfulness.

In this video you will find a fast-paced power yoga workout that will boost your muscle strength and endurance in many parts of your body. It’s great for those who love the combo of strength training and peacefulness.

Doing the whole challenge will give the viewers structure and guidance for their daily yoga practice. Some of the benefits of this practice are:

- Increased flexibility and core strength.

- Build lean muscle Mass.

- Boost metabolism.

- High calorie-burn.

- Stress reduction.

"After this dynamic and fun power yoga challenge, you'll feel relaxed, grounded and motivated. This type of total body yoga flow class was created to let your energy flow through your body, helping you feel instantly revitalized", says Darren Kramer, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.



Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/RAy5ox-_-AM

Watch the full 7 Day power yoga Challenge playlist here: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OnSLhjS_aMzU5K0RrJtsYO

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com #poweryogachallenge

Power Yoga 7 Day Challenge ~ Monday