We Dance for Good The Sweetest Kid Community Gig Launches to Make a Positive Impact
The Sweetest Kid Community Gig use your creative dancing talent to help support local cause #talentforgood #gigforkids #wedanceforgood www.WeDanceforGood.org
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Kids create fun finger dance videos, and Recruiting for Good donates $20 to a NJ Food Pantry for every submitted video. The goal is to raise $1000 by July 1st.
We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname); she is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture, We Use Our Voice for Good.
The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry.
How can Kids Make a Positive Impact?
Kids choreograph, perform a finger dance, and create a video. Recruiting for Good will donate $20 for every submitted video (between June 1st and July 1st, 2021) to Nonprofit Freehold Area Open Door. The goal is to raise $1,000 by July 1st, 2021.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Recruiting for Good will celebrate every kid who submits a finger dance video by showcasing them on our website and writing press releases. With your help, we can make a positive impact and change lives for good."
About
We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname); she is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture, We Use Our Voice for Good. The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry. www.WeDanceforGood.org
Love to make a positive impact and party? Now you can do both. Simply refer your talented family and friends for professional positions to be represented by Recruiting for Good. Upon 90 days of employment, earn a $500 Gift Card for Fine Dining, Food Delivery Services, or Specialty Food (Beer and Wine). And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids. Visit www.SweetFoodieRewards.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood
Parrish Walsh shares, "Fiction Jewelry was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create a jewelry collection to capture the emotion in the words. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can adorn yourself in the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you." www.FictionJewelry.com. Co-Creator of We Use Our Voice for Good www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn