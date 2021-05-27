US 75 Traffic Switch Grayson County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that, weather permitting, a long-term traffic switch for Southbound US 75 mainlanes between Travis and Houston Streets will occur at 7:30 p.m. on June 8.

Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road south of North Travis Street, and transition back to existing mainlanes just before Houston Street. This will allow construction crews to reconstruct the proposed US 75 mainlanes and the bridge over Washington Street, officials said.

Once this switch is completed, US 75 southbound frontage road traffic will be reduced to one lane. Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic will still have two travel lanes and a concrete barrier will separate frontage road traffic from mainlane traffic. This new travel/traffic configuration will remain in place for approximately 14 months, officials added.

To help motorists plan their travels, video animations of the southbound US 75 traffic switch and the Washington Street closure/detour are available online at Youtube.com:

Mainlane Traffic Switch for Southbound US 75: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5neHnIk9X8

Detour for Washington Street closure: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmoBOvt3kdI

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some travel delays and plan their commutes in advance while this intersection closure and traffic switch are in effect. The construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.