2021 Iowa State Park Passport Offers Open Road, Endless Adventures

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Tourism Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources today announced updates to the popular Iowa State Park Passport to give consumers a fun and engaging way to track their visits to state parks. The launch follows 2020’s successful centennial anniversary, with nearly 30,000 check-ins at parks across the state.

Consumers who are looking to explore the state's beautiful landscapes can sign up for he free passport at https://www.traveliowa.com/ passport/ with their email address or by texting PARKS to 515.531.5995. Starting Friday, May 28, travelers are eligible for prizes simply by visiting and checking in to one or more of Iowa’s 62 participating state parks.

“2021 has been declared the Year of the Road Trip, and Iowa is ready to be at the center of it all,” said Amy Zeigler, state tourism manager for the Iowa Tourism Office. “Our state parks provide the perfect opportunity to hop in the car or on the bike and embark on the road to adventure.”

The more parks visited, the more available prizes. Giveaways sponsored by Iowa AARP include:

First 1,000 people with 10 check-ins earn a 2021 Iowa State Park Passport t-shirt.

Check in to 30 parks for a chance to win one of four Fitbit activity trackers.

Every check-in is an entry into monthly Endless Adventures Prize Packs: June – Paddleboard and water sport accessories July – Camping tent and accessories August – Hammock and picnic accessories September – Yeti cooler set October – $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card



Visitors are encouraged to abide by public health guidelines and visit the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website and its alerts and closures page for information related to health and safety guidelines and seasonal construction that may impact accessibility.

Tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9 billion in expenditures and $517.5 million in state taxes, while employing 70,200 people statewide. The Iowa Tourism Office is part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. For more information, visit traveliowa.com.