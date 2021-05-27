Important Notice Posted: Sales Tax Holiday - Food, Food Ingredients, and Prepared Food

Public Chapter 456 (2021), effective July 1, 2021, creates a new sales tax holiday for the week beginning 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 and ending at 11:59 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021. During this period, food, food ingredients, and prepared food products may be purchased tax free. Read more in important notice #21-10.
