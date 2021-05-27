Genius Foods Launches Gut-Friendly Artisan Bread in the U.S., Turns Bakery Category on its Head

A Fresh Approach to Smart Eating, Genius Foods Expands Distribution Nationwide with its ‘Gut Lovin’’ Better-for-You Products, Available Now

NEW YORK , NY , USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY (May 24, 2021) – Global food brand U.K.-based Genius Foods is pleased to announce that it is expanding distribution on its recently launched ‘Gut Lovin’ bread varieties at nationally known retailers across the United States. Distributed by Gourmet Foods International, KeHE, UNFI, and other regional partners, Genius Foods is positioned to disrupt the bakery category across the country with its gut-friendly, high fiber, prebiotic, gluten-free sandwich bread, hamburger buns, rolls, and hand-crafted artisan loaves.

A happy gut can impact energy, mood, immunity, and so much more, so Genius Foods set out to create a range of gut-loving bakery products, which taste delicious so that consumers don't have to choose between feeling great and food that tastes great.

“Genius Foods is excited to launch our high-fiber, ‘Gut Lovin’’ varieties here in the U.S. We’re ready to elevate in-store Bakery and give shoppers healthier, delicious trade-ups to their daily diets. We have repeatedly heard that consumers are looking for simple ways to boost their well-being but don't want to give up bread or compromise on texture and taste. Based on the reaction we've been receiving, our new products give shoppers the combination of great taste and nutritional benefits that they have been searching for," said Melissa McAlister, General Manager, Genius Foods, U.S.

Genuinely Smart Eating

The Genius Foods Gut Lovin’ range of products is an easy and delicious way for consumers to eat artisan, better-for-you bread with gut-loving benefits. The great-tasting products available in the U.S. include:

• Joy Full Artisan Seeded Loaf

• Wonder Full Artisan Country Loaf

• Glorious Artisan Dutch Loaf

• Boosted Artisan Brioche Loaf

• Feel Good White Sliced Bread

• Super Powered Seeded Sliced Bread

• Spiced Up Cinnamon Raisin Sliced Bread

• Feel Good White Rolls

• Super Powered Seeded Rolls

• Boosted Brioche Buns

McAlister adds, “Our entire line of products delivers a host of benefits, including prebiotics and fiber. We're here to make gut-loving easy and provide artisan upgrades to your everyday bread.”

The Genius Gut Lovin’ Greatness varieties of products are:

ü High in Fiber

ü Source of Prebiotics

ü 100% Gluten-Free

ü Suitable for those with Celiac Disease

ü Source of Vitamins & Minerals

ü Made with Non-GMO Ingredients

ü Dairy-Free

ü Free from artificial preservatives

ü Low in Saturated Fat

ü Support the Immune System

Where to Buy

Genius products are currently available at H-E-B, Central Market stores in Texas, Dierberg’s in Missouri, and Pavilions in Southern California. In addition, the company has plans to be on the shelf this summer at 300+ Sprouts Farmers Markets, as well as Roche Brothers and Earth Fare stores on the East Coast. If interested in carrying Genius Foods, contact Melissa McAlister, melissa.mcalister@geniusfood.com.

About Genius Foods

Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, Genius Foods supplies a wide range of gut friendly, gluten-free products in the U.K., Australia, France, Germany, and the United States, including artisan breads, rolls, wraps, crumpets, and pancakes. Genius Foods is committed to helping consumers transform their gut with a few easy changes and simple food swaps to feel healthier, happier, and more energetic! For gut-wellness tips, recipes, and inspiration on how to release your inner genius visit geniusfoods.com.

U.S. Genius Foods Contact

Melissa McAlister, General Manager, melissa.mcalister@geniusfood.com

Media Contact

Heather Collins, 303-250-4797, heather@hcollinsmarketing.com.