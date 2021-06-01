Supply Chain Wizard partners with UiPath to Hyperautomate Pharma Supply Chain
SCW joins forces with UiPath to bring Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technologies to Pharma Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Serialization Domains
UiPath is an excellent global partner on our journey to bring our clients cutting edge innovation that will help increase efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation success.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with UiPath, Supply Chain Wizard offers process improvement and automation services in various business areas. Particularly in pharma supply chain management, manufacturing, serialization, and Track & Trace domain, SCW brings hyperautomation success to its customers with years of domain expertise.
— Evren Ozkaya
One of SCW’s core consulting service lines is process mapping, process improvement, and identification of automation opportunities. SCW offers services in various phases of RPA Implementation including but not limited to:
• Discovery phase, in which RPA process candidates are identified,
• Build phase, in which automated processes are built and tested,
• Manage phase, in which the automation processes are monitored and continuously improved.
UiPath has the vision to deliver "a robot for every person", one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining that enables every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.
SCW helps customers with the licensing of UiPath products, and in the RPA Implementation with their own licenses. SCW also offers Center of Excellence services to customers with all required infrastructure. With this service, RPA Implementation phases and maintenance will be managed by Supply Chain Wizard, so that customers will focus only on their core businesses and benefit from the “Robot-as-a-Service model”.
Evren Ozkaya, Founder & CEO of Supply Chain Wizard, commented, "I am thrilled to announce our partnership with UiPath, the world's leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform. As Supply Chain Wizard continues to grow its portfolio of manufacturing clients in the field of digital supply chain and digital factory, we are uncovering many opportunities to leverage hyperautomation to eliminate waste and boost productivity. UiPath is an excellent global partner on our journey to bring our clients cutting edge innovation that will help increase efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation success.”
Evren also commented that “With this opportunity, we also congratulate UiPath's recent Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is an important milestone in their successful journey to transform the world of enterprise automation.”
To learn more about UiPath, please visit www.uipath.com.
To learn more about Supply Chain Wizard's RPA services, please visit www.supplychainwizard.com/rpa
About Supply Chain Wizard
Supply Chain Wizard, a two-times Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is a digital innovation and solutions firm, and a global leader specializing in serialization and traceability, supply chain strategy, and digital transformation programs.
Supply Chain Wizard partners with organizations in designing, developing, and implementing digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Blockchain through its cloud platform to enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations in life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. Serving some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and consumer goods manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and packagers, Supply Chain Wizard is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision-making from shop floors to executive boardrooms. www.supplychainwizard.com
Evren Ozkaya
Supply Chain Wizard
+1 404-457-2950
email us here