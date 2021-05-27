How will changes in masking guidelines affect consumer behavior?
Consumers more likely to frequent establishments continuing masking requirements, according to a recent study by AMC GlobalBLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies, and OpinionRoute, a leader in insights process management, have been conducting an ongoing study to help brands navigate quickly changing consumer behavior since March of 2020. The study, which publishes weekly results, has been gathering consumer insights as they relate to brands, retailers, shopping behaviors and similar topics.
This week, the 29th wave of the study was released and looked at how new masking guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) here in the United States will affect consumer shopping behavior. Even though guidelines state that people fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus are no longer required to wear a mask, many people—vaccinated or not—will still choose to wear a mask in public. Study respondents reported they are more likely to frequent an establishment that continues to require masks for all.
Key Findings About Masking in the U.S.:
-Seventy-two percent of respondents report that they will continue to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.
-Mask requirements by shopping and dining establishments will affect consumer choice, with 55% of people more likely to shop in a store requiring masks for all, and 42% more likely to patronize a bar or restaurant still requiring masking.
-Favorable consumer attitudes increase when businesses still require masking by all, with 63% having more positive reaction to establishments that require employee and customer masking.
-The study also included data on whether Americans are planning to be vaccinated or not. Twenty-seven percent of study participants have not yet been vaccinated, 73% have already been at least partially vaccinated.
New results are shared each month based on the previous week’s polling of U.S.-based general population of primary purchasers age 21+. The next set of findings will be released on June 24. The study findings are designed to help clients and industry leaders navigate quickly changing consumer behavior during the pandemic, and other consumer trends in the marketplace. Contact Michelle Andre at michelle@andremktg.com for more information.
