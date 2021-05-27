Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bluemina.com Citizenship & Residency: Most Powerful Passports in 2021

Bluemina Citizenship by Investment - Logo

Bluemina.com

Bluemina is a market leader in citizenship by investment, second passports and residency by investment services. Most Powerful Passports in 2021

The number of countries that you can enter without a visa defines the strength of the passport you hold. Passports which offer highest mobility & visa free travel have a more powerful passport rank”
— Mr. Wasim Daoud, CEO & Founder of Bluemina.com
SWEIFIEH, AMMAN, JORDAN, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We provide our clients with the best citizenship and permanent residency programs tailored to their specific needs, all of which features smooth and transparent processes.

Bluemina Citizenship & Residency

Bluemina was founded in 1997 by Mr. Wasim Daoud. It offers more than 16 citizenship and residency by investment programs. Through the years, Bluemina has established many relationships with governments around the world, with a purpose to be able to give clients the best and most reliable service.
Bluemina was founded in 1997 by Mr. Wasim Daoud. It offers more than 16 citizenship and residency by investment programs. Through the years, Bluemina has established many relationships with governments around the world, with a purpose to be able to give clients the best and most reliable service.

Bluemina Branches
Bluemina has 9 branches in 6 different countries in the Middle East. The headquarters of Bluemina is in Amman, Jordan.
Amman, Jordan
Dubai, UAE
Doha, Qatar
Ramallah, Palestine
Cairo, Egypt
Giza, Egypt
Erbil, Iraq
Baghdad, Iraq
Sulaymaniyah, Iraq

Most Powerful Passports in 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 caused travel restrictions, therefore affecting markets such as reducing the flourishing international travel. However, obtaining a second passport, a powerful one at that, grants freedom of movement to more than a hundred countries. A second passport further opens up more possibilities and improves the quality of life. Here, we look at the most powerful passports that offer no restrictions.
What is a strong passport?

The number of countries that you can enter without a visa defines the strength of the passport you hold. Meaning, the passports which offer highest mobility and visa free travel countries have a more powerful passport rank.

Citizenship by investment programs guarantee you a powerful second passport. Antigua & Barbuda, for example, is ranked 27th internationally and can give you access to more than 155 countries, granting you numerous benefits and opportunities including world-class healthcare and education.

COVID-19 impact on passports strength
The impact of the pandemic on mobility is considerably noticeable with restrictions all around us. This is shown as the Asian Pacific (APAC) region is now possessing the world’s most powerful passports whereas this position was held by the U.S., UK and EU countries. Whether this remains the same or changes will depend on how various countries recover from the pandemic among other factors.

Citizens with powerful passports are welcomed by many countries without a visa, creating great possibilities and opportunities. For instance, Antigua & Barbuda second passport holders can open offshore bank accounts and expand their businesses greatly.

