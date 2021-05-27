Connect with Wisconsin at the SelectUSA Investment Summit

Wisconsin’s highly skilled workforce, central location, spirit of collaboration, exceptional fiscal responsibility and low risk of natural disaster are just a few of the reasons why companies are choosing our state as the location for a U.S. facility or even their North American headquarters.

We invite you to visit our virtual booth at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, taking place June 7-11, to learn more about why companies in these key industries are choosing Wisconsin as their entry point into North American markets:

Advanced manufacturing. Wisconsin delivers the second-highest concentration of experienced manufacturing workers in the U.S., often three to four times higher in critical industry sectors than competing states. Academic and industry innovation and collaboration place Wisconsin at the forefront of IIoT advancement—a fact that is recognized by the international leaders in manufacturing located here, such as Rockwell Automation, Komatsu Mining, Milwaukee Tool and Hitachi Metals.

Energy, power and controls. With nearly 5,000 engineering degrees and certificates awarded in 2019, Wisconsin has workers with the knowledge your company needs. And with three of the top-ranked engineering schools in the U.S. located here, you’ll have ample opportunities to benefit from the pathbreaking research taking place at our universities. A decision to locate in Wisconsin places you alongside industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Trane, Generac and Danfoss.

Water technology. Known as a world water hub not just on a national but on a global level, Milwaukee is both an anchor for established companies and a hub for startups. Our industry cluster organization, The Water Council, offers multiple programs to support entrepreneurs and connect them with larger companies so their innovative ideas can make a bigger impact. The Global Water Center serves as a physical space for water research and collaboration, and within it the Oasis Coworking Community provides a place to work for visiting water professionals, as well as a “soft landing” spot when companies arrive in Wisconsin. Among the industry leaders located here are Badger Meter, Kohler, InSinkErator and Rexnord Zurn.

Food and beverage. Wisconsin’s strength in this industry doesn’t end with agriculture; in fact, that’s just the beginning. We also have strength in flavors and seasonings, food science, food safety, food processing machinery and packaging—everything you need to get your product from the farm field into the hand of the consumer. Foreign direct investment by companies such as Kikkoman, HARIBO and Krones shows that global leaders recognize our strength all the way along the food and beverage supply chain.

Biohealth. A number of biohealth subsectors are converging into a single interconnected, synergistic field. Wisconsin’s biohealth leadership spans multiple subsectors, including medical devices and diagnostics, biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals, digital health, health research institutes, animal genetics and stem cell research—making it uniquely suited to produce the integrated health solutions of tomorrow. Wisconsin’s biohealth sector includes names such as GE Healthcare, Epic Systems, Exact Sciences, Phillips Medisize, MilliporeSigma, Hepalink, Nolato Contour and Fujifilm.

