WHAT TO LIVESTREAM THIS WEEKEND: EVRE1 ANNOUNCES FIRST EDITION OF BOUND BY SOUND MUSIC FESTIVAL MAY 29 & 30, 2021
BOSTON, MA -- The first edition of the Bound by Sound Music Festival will take place Memorial Day weekend, May 29 & 30, 2021. Hosted by EVRE1 at their brand-new livestream studio, the lineup includes 12 artists representing multiple genres, from pop to punk, blues to rock, and Americana to chiptune.
In addition to some great music, festival goers will have access to artist interviews and commentary with Geoff Boucher, the managing editor for EvRE1. Boucher is a renowned journalist whose resume includes an illustrious two-decade stint at the Los Angeles Times.
The EVRE1 Livestream Studio occupies a large space in an old mill building located in Lowell, Massachusetts, about half an hour north of Boston. Dubbed the “Creative soul of Lowell” in addition to EVRE1, the Western Avenue Studios and Lofts is home to more than 350 artists—and one brewery cat.
EVRE1 is a nonprofit social network, deeply rooted in music. Bringing together fans, artists, venues, streaming services and more, we're all Bound by Sound. Sign up to support and follow your favorite artists: https://www.evre1.co/ Our mission is to help artists and venues earn more. Period.
Program: Saturday, May 29
4:00 PM EST: We Demand Parachutes
5:00 PM EST: Waiver Wire
6:00 PM EST: Lady Lupine
7:00 PM EST: Double Star
8:00 PM EST: The Big Lonesome
9:00 PM EST: Random Ideas
10:00 PM EST: Battlemode
Sunday, May 30
4:00 PM EST: Geoff Boucher and Tony Pierce
5:00 PM EST: Lannen
6:00 PM EST: Bernie’s Garage
7:00 PM EST: Actor | Observer
8:00 PM EST: Stetson
9:00 PM EST: Jason Robert Miller
10:00 PM EST: Daisy
