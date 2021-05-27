Milling to Begin on State Route 356 in Butler County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that milling work will begin on State Route 356 in Jefferson, Winfield and Buffalo Townships, Butler County at 8:00 a.m. on May 28 and may continue through May 29, 2021.

The work will take place on State Route 356 from the intersection with North Pike Road in the southbound direction for approximately two (2) miles and the northbound direction for approximately six (6) miles.

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane controlled by flaggers. Delays are expected between Sarver and Butler during this work. Motorists should use alternate routes if possible.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.