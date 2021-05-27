ONS Center for Innovation Launches New Tool to Improve Nurse’s Professional Development
ONS On-Demand offers administrators a streamlined experience that does not require registration or vouchers.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONS is pleased to release ONS On-Demand™, a new distribution platform that provides an efficient solution to deliver ONS evidenced-based education to institutions and healthcare networks. The tool allows administrators the ability to assign courses to staff, as well as provide reporting on course completion activity. The product supports nursing continuing professional development (NCPD) reporting requirements for accreditation programs and staff continuous professional development.
ONS On-Demand offers administrators a streamlined experience that does not require registration or vouchers. Learner transcripts can easily be exported into Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) and makes it simple to complete self-service administration tasks and support reporting for accreditation requirements.
“ONS On-Demand enhances access to ONS educational offerings, considered the gold standard of oncology nursing evidence-based resources,” said Michele Galioto, DNP, RN, CNS, executive director, ONS Center for Innovation. “Easier access to orientation and continuous professional development programming facilitates standardizing educational pathways for oncology nurses across hospital systems.”
ONS offers more than 50 courses and adds additional offerings every year. These self-paced learning activities cover a broad range of topics in oncology nursing for nurses at every level working in every type of practice setting. Popular courses like Cancer Basics and the Nurse Orientation bundle can be included in the ONS On-Demand central portal for staff learning.
For more information on how to license ONS On-Demand, visit the ONS website, or to schedule a demonstration at your institution or healthcare network, email licensing@ons.org.
ONS is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org.
