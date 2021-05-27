Leading UGV Vendors Join Military Robotics & Autonomous Systems USA 2021 Next Month
SMi Group Reports: Milrem Robotics, Rowden Technologies and Teledyne FLIR have released their presentation details ahead of the virtual event next month.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group’s Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA virtual conference is taking place in less than four weeks’ time on June 21 and 22. This is a one-of-a-kind event that will bring together the US ground robotics community and will gather the most dynamic international militaries to provide their unique perspectives.
For those interested in attending the event, it is only $499 for international military and government attendees, $999 for commercial companies, and free for US DoD. Register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr5
This year’s event will host key international UGV Technology providers at the forefront of the market, who will be able to provide solutions to potential challenges, whilst providing exclusive technical briefings:
• Milrem Robotics
Mr Sverker Svärdby, Chief Engineer, Milrem Robotics will be presenting on "Development of a NATO-Compatible RCV".
• Rowden Technologies
Mr Steve Hall, Chief Technology Officer, Rowden Technologies will be presenting on "T-Cortex: The Machine Learning-enabled Human-Machine Interface for the Dismounted Soldier".
• Teledyne FLIR
Mr David Proulx, VP of Product Management, for the Unmanned Systems & Integrated Solutions Business, Teledyne FLIR will be presenting on "Teledyne FLIR: Any Threat, Anywhere: Delivering Truly Multi-Domain Unmanned Systems Overmatch".
Delegates will have the exclusive opportunity to meet and network with all Sponsors, visit their virtual exhibition stands, download complimentary documents, and set up one-to-one meetings.
This year’s agenda will feature key briefings from world-leading RAS programme managers with representation from the British Army, Carnegie Mellon University, Estonian Defence Forces, Hudson Institute, Johns Hopkins University, Royal Netherlands Army, US Army, US Army Futures Command, US Army Research Laboratory, US Military Academy at West Point, US Naval Special Warfare Command and USSOCOM.
The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure are available at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr5
Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA
June 21 – 22 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
All presentation timings reflect US Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Sponsors: Milrem Robotics, Rowden Technologies and Teledyne FLIR
SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk
For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
