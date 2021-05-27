Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for May 27, 2021

Here Comes the Sun

For outdoorsmen, children and members of the General Assembly, these words about the sun in this popular Beatles song ring loud and true, “it seems like years since it’s been here.” Sun seekers swap their hoodies and sweats for sunscreen and beach towels; kids replace their rigid schedules and classwork with sleeping in and playing outside; and legislators trade their suits and piles of paperwork for community events and speaking engagements. As much as I enjoy negotiating with colleagues and perfecting legislation, what really brightens my day is spending time in our community and getting to know the residents. If you have a community, civic or social event coming up, please invite me. The information and ideas I glean from people at home help me to better serve you under the dome.

We are all looking forward to celebrating Memorial Day weekend, remembering the fallen, welcoming the sun, planning getaways and hopefully shedding our masks for good this year. And I say, it’s all right!

Show-Me Money

According to the state treasurer, the 32nd Senatorial District has a balance of $12,709,848 in unclaimed property. Check the ShowMeMoney website to claim yours today!

Carl Junction Educator Surprised with Grant

Congratulations Chrissy Plumlee, a special education teacher at Carl Junction Intermediate School who has received a $500 “Fund My Classroom” grant from Western Governors University. She will use the grant to create a task box system for students to learn skills and work independently.

Joplin Honors Lives Lost in 2011 Tornado

On May 22, Joplin residents gathered in remembrance of the 161 lives lost during the EF-5 tornado that destroyed miles of our community in 2011. Personalized wind sails fluttered around Cunningham and Mercy parks as the emcee read each name aloud, and guest speakers touted our community’s #JoplinStrong resiliency and unity in the days following the tragic event.

Participants gather around the stage and wind sails to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the deadly Joplin tornado.

Lockwood Students Tour the State Capitol

Eighth graders from Lockwood R-1 visited Jefferson City on May 19 for a tour of the Capitol grounds and a lesson on its art and history. If your group is planning a visit, please call me ahead of time, and I’ll arrange an in-depth tour.

Lockwood students learn about the Great Seal of Missouri during their tour of the Capitol.

Peterson Outdoors Ministries Hosts Bass Tournament and Banquet

Last weekend, I was honored to speak at the banquet leading up to the 7th Annual Fishing for Hope Bass Tournament, hosted by Peterson Outdoors Ministries at Table Rock Lake on May 22-23. The veteran attendees and their families enjoyed a memorable weekend of fishing and camaraderie, and proceeds from the tournament benefit the area’s disabled veterans.

Senator White speaks with veteran attendees at the banquet hosted by Peterson Outdoors Ministries.

Happy Memorial Day!