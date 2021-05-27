CFO Jimmy Patronis Encourages Florida Families to Use the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to Save Money on Hurricane Supplies ~Sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 28, 2021, and extends through Sunday, June 6, 2021~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With the 2021 Hurricane Season quickly approaching, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is urging Floridians to use the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to save money on hurricane supplies. Beginning on Friday, consumers will be able to purchase much needed hurricane-preparation supplies without paying taxes. This 10-day tax holiday allows Floridians to prepare for hurricane season while saving money on disaster preparedness items such as flashlights under $40, batteries less than $50, tarps under $100, generators less than $1,000, and more.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “You don’t have to be a meteorologist to know that if you reside in Florida you better prepare for Hurricane Season. With NOAA recently predicting an above-normal season, there is no better time to gather hurricane supplies and take advantage of not paying sales tax on many storm-related essentials. Saving money and ensuring your family is protected is a win-win. A huge thank you to Governor DeSantis and the Legislature for making it easier for Florida families to purchase critical hurricane supplies to ensure our communities are safe this hurricane season. I encourage all Floridians to take advantage of this great sales tax holiday to make sure your family, home, and your property is protected.”

For a full list of tax-free disaster preparedness items, please click here.

CFO Patronis’ disaster preparedness website, Prepare Florida contains a host of resources to protect your home and help you insure, secure, and recover in the event of a storm, visit PrepareFL.com for more information. CFO Patronis’ Division of Consumer Services is happy to assist you with your insurance questions and concerns. To speak with a knowledgeable insurance specialist, contact CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline by calling toll-free at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236).