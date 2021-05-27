Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CFO Jimmy Patronis Encourages Florida Families to Use the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to Save Money on Hurricane Supplies

5/27/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Encourages Florida Families to Use the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to Save Money on Hurricane Supplies ~Sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 28, 2021, and extends through Sunday, June 6, 2021~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With the 2021 Hurricane Season quickly approaching, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is urging Floridians to use the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to save money on hurricane supplies. Beginning on Friday, consumers will be able to purchase much needed hurricane-preparation supplies without paying taxes. This 10-day tax holiday allows Floridians to prepare for hurricane season while saving money on disaster preparedness items such as flashlights under $40, batteries less than $50, tarps under $100, generators less than $1,000, and more.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “You don’t have to be a meteorologist to know that if you reside in Florida you better prepare for Hurricane Season. With NOAA recently predicting an above-normal season, there is no better time to gather hurricane supplies and take advantage of not paying sales tax on many storm-related essentials. Saving money and ensuring your family is protected is a win-win. A huge thank you to Governor DeSantis and the Legislature for making it easier for Florida families to purchase critical hurricane supplies to ensure our communities are safe this hurricane season. I encourage all Floridians to take advantage of this great sales tax holiday to make sure your family, home, and your property is protected.”

For a full list of tax-free disaster preparedness items, please click here.

CFO Patronis’ disaster preparedness website, Prepare Florida contains a host of resources to protect your home and help you insure, secure, and recover in the event of a storm, visit PrepareFL.com for more information. CFO Patronis’ Division of Consumer Services is happy to assist you with your insurance questions and concerns. To speak with a knowledgeable insurance specialist, contact CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline by calling toll-free at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236).

###   About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

