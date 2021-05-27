Metabase Q and Immersive Labs Partner to Help Close The Cyber Talent Gap in Latin America
First initiative will be HackerFest, a competition designed to pit the region’s cybersecurity experts against one another for prizesMEXICO CITY, MEXICO, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immersive Labs has today named Metabase Q as its Latin American distributor and key partner to bring its human cyber readiness platform to enterprise cybersecurity teams in the region. The two will work closely together to empower organizations to measure and improve the cyber skills capabilities of their people to reduce cyber risk.
To celebrate their new partnership, the two companies will host HackerFest, a multi-day competition running for five days from June 10 in the Immersive Labs gamified skills platform. Participants will compete against each other in everything from threat hunting and reverse engineering to red teaming, with points awarded for each challenge successfully completed. A viewing party of the HackerFest finals will be hosted by Mtro. Fernando Thompson de la Rosa, General Director of IT at the Universidad de las Américas Puebla. For more information on HackerFest or to register to participate visit HackerFest 2021.
“The goal of the competition is to help cyber professionals across Latin America improve their skills to better secure their respective organizations,” said Mauricio Benavides, CEO and co-founder of Metabase Q. “With the shortage of cybersecurity talent, it is imperative that organizations improve their existing team members’ skills to ensure their organizations are protected.”
“We’re excited to bring this competition and our proven cyber skills development platform to Latin America in partnership with Metabase Q,” said James Hadley, CEO of Immersive Labs. “Together, we can help organizations better measure and improve the cyber skills capabilities of their people.”
The Immersive Labs platform allows organizations to analyze the abilities of both technical and non-technical teams, and upskill them with cyber skills relevant to their role. Labs are based on the latest threat intelligence to ensure everyone from Executive leadership to security teams, can play their part in addressing the evolving threat landscape.
“While the shortage of cybersecurity talent is a global issue, it is more severe in Latin America because of the exponential growth in the adoption of digital services,” said Louise Ireland, COO and co-founder of Metabase Q. “Our partnership with Immersive Labs will enable us to continuously improve the skills of existing cybersecurity teams in Latin American enterprises to mitigate cyber threats.”
About Metabase Q
Metabase Q protects organizations from financial and reputational losses with smarter cybersecurity. Through continuous audit and analysis, Metabase Q calibrates cyber defenses that deliver security effectiveness allowing organizations to grow and innovate unhindered by cyber threats. Over 80% of financial services transactions in Mexico are protected by Metabase Q, 10 of the largest enterprises in Latin America as well as government agencies rely on Metabase Q to continuously protect their systems and data from cyberattacks. To learn more about Metabase Q, please visit: www.metabaseq.com.
About Immersive Labs
Immersive Labs is empowering organizations to equip, exercise, and evidence human cyber capabilities. We provide metrics that give security leaders insight into human cyber skills and readiness levels across their organization and improve these through dynamic labs and crisis scenarios that track the threat landscape. Immersive Labs is backed by Goldman Sachs and Summit Partners and our customers include some of the largest global organizations in financial services, healthcare, and government. For more information on Immersive Labs’ offering, please visit www.immersivelabs.com.
Kristi Armitage
Sublime Communications
+1 5126538295
karmitage@sublimecommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn