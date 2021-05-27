Jennifer Crean Awarded for Excellence in Leadership by Consulting Magazine’s Women Leaders in Technology Awards

Jennifer Crean is the Co-Founder & CEO of CREAN, Inc.

As a female CEO in a male-dominated profession, I hope that this award inspires other women to pursue their career opportunities—no matter the challenges or the expectations of their chosen industry.” — Jennifer Crean, CEO of CREAN, Inc.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CREAN Inc., a leader in Smart Factory transformations and hands-on aerospace engineering services, is pleased to announce CEO Jennifer Crean as a 2021 winner of the Consulting Women Leaders in Technology awards.

Consulting Magazine recognizes women leaders in technology for Excellence in three categories: Leadership, Client Services and Innovation. Crean was recognized in the category of Excellence in Leadership. The ceremony was held virtually on May 20, 2021, to honor awards recipients.

The award builds on Crean’s vision to inspire industry-wide changes and highlight the strength of women-owned small businesses. Working in a profession where three-quarters of the industry is male, Crean is leading the way for future technology consulting women who enter the workforce.

“Accepting a Women Leaders in Technology award wouldn’t be possible without the strong team of men and women who have consistently challenged, encouraged and supported me,” Crean said. “As a female CEO in a male-dominated profession, I hope that this award inspires other women to pursue their career opportunities—no matter the challenges or the expectations of their chosen industry.”

Crean co-founded CREAN, Inc. (formerly Crean & Associates) in 2002 after nearly two decades of experience supporting the growth and development of companies ranging from Fortune 100 to aerospace start-ups. Throughout her career, Crean has helped companies create integrated technology, financial and management plans for both large scale government and a wide range of commercial systems. Her extensive aerospace experience includes work for Hughes Space & Communications, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, AMPAC, and providing leading roles in financial management and execution to small businesses seeking to grow and expand their markets.

“Larger companies don’t expect a woman-owned small business to have the bark and bite of larger, male-dominated consulting firms, but the truth is, there isn’t any other woman-owned small business competitor out there that does aerospace engineering consulting and Smart Factory transformations like CREAN,” Crean said. “We continue to grow, challenge industry expectations and search for new ways to approach problem-solving.”

About

CREAN provides services to industries looking to be at the cutting edge of innovation in engineering and Smart Factory production operations. By combining engineering talent from the aerospace industry with leading Smart Factory specialists, they help their clients develop systems from ideas to full scale production. CREAN is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) for U.S. government contracting purposes as well as the manufacturing industry sector. The firm is located at 1200 Lakeway Drive, Suite 7, in Austin, Texas. For additional information, call Crean Inc. at (512)-337-6587 or visit https://www.creaninc.com.