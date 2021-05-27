International Awards Associate Launches Vega Student Awards

2021 Vega Student Awards Call For Entries 2021 Vega Student Awards | International Awards For Digital Frontier Innovators

Vega Student Awards intends to inspire young talents to ride the wave of this new era, and make a name for themselves before approaching the professional world.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) unveils the Vega Student Awards, a brand-new awards program from their Vega series. “Sometimes reaching out laterally is not enough,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA, exclaimed. “While we may be able to reach out to talented professionals, there is still an untapped pool of young talents waiting to be discovered.”

The digital landscape has now become the platform of choice for most media. IAA intends to have the Vega Student Awards to motivate and inspire young talents to ride the wave of this new era, and make a name for themselves before approaching the professional world. The 2021 competition will be accepting entries from May 26 to September 29, 2021, with results to be announced on November 16, 2021.

Created under its sister, the Vega Digital Awards, the Vega Student Awards aims to reach out to and honor students. As a result, ease of access is a cornerstone to its setup. Anchored by a simple online application process, along with affordable rates from $45, it intends to be approachable to all students of every walk of life, and of differing cultural and academic backgrounds.

Students all over the world are welcome to enter their works, as a bid to compete on an international field and be triumphant. Vega’s theme for 2021, “Heralding A Digital Dawn”, attempts to rally entrants to present works worthy of being forerunners in a burgeoning digital age. Vega Student Awards categories available for entry include – Audio & Radio, Content Marketing, Digital Illustration, Digital Marketing, Games, Mobile Apps & Sites, Outstanding Achievements, Podcasts, Social Media, Video/Online Video, Virtual/Remote Experience, VR & 360 Video, Website, and Wild Card.

Entrants have the option to enter individually, or in teams. A small fee for administrative purposes is also charged. Submissions will be assessed in their respective categories by Vega’s jury, which is made up of professionals from diverse backgrounds in differing fields.

The 2021 Vega statuette takes the form of a stoic being, in an attempt to embody the spirit of creatives who won. The statuettes, titled after the stars across the sky, are Canopus (Platinum), Centauri (Gold), and Arcturus (Rose Gold), all serving as representations of significant achievements in the digital media universe, while embodying the hope for our young rising stars.

IAA intends to extend its mission of honoring excellence amongst professionals to budding aspirants. “Talent can only get someone so far in life, and sometimes it just takes more to go further,” Kenjo remarked. “If done right, we would be able to prepare students for a lifetime of passion in the industry. Idealistic as it may be, it is something I wish to see through.”

For competition rules and entry forms, visit: https://vegastudentawards.com/

