Jatheon Technologies Releases Cloud-Based WhatsApp Archiving Software

Jatheon Technologies, an enterprise data archiving company, has announced the release of WhatsApp archiving in their cloud archiving software, Jatheon Cloud.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in enterprise data archiving, compliance and ediscovery of electronic records, has announced the release of WhatsApp archiving within their cloud archiving software, Jatheon Cloud.

Jelena Popovic, the Product Development Lead in charge of Jatheon Cloud, has provided more information about the company’s latest update: “I’m delighted to say that Jatheon now supports the secure retention, retrieval and management of corporate WhatsApp records within our cloud archive. Organizations will be able to archive WhatsApp communications only or combine it with email or social media archiving in a unified, integrated archive.

Thanks to our commitment to continuous innovation and product development, we were aware that the demand for WhatsApp archiving was growing rapidly, and requests started pouring in from within and beyond North America. Until this update, we offered WhatsApp archiving only as an add-on to our on-premise email archiving product, and that helped us realize the importance of WhatsApp archiving as a standalone service. Thanks to the scalability and single-day deployment, our cloud-based WhatsApp archiving platform is a great compliance and ediscovery software for any organization, regardless of size, industry or geolocation.”

Organizations which decide to archive both email and WhatsApp on Jatheon Cloud will have the convenience of searching, managing and producing both data types using a single platform.

WhatsApp records are searchable using similar criteria as email and with the same speed and granularity of advanced search. The platform captures all types of WhatsApp content exchanged via the mobile and desktop app, including text, audio, video, and deleted messages.



ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud.