“DEVIL” BY KUMIHO & SAMMY LEGS / DARK SWING TAKES NEW HEIGHTS
New electro-swing single releasd by Kumiho & Sammy Legs. This is an epic club banger!UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Meet Kumiho & Sammy Legs:
Singer-songwriter Kumiho and composer/producer Sammy Legs, are the talented artists behind this extraordinary band.
They have just released their first collaborated single with Berlin-based, German label, Electro Swing Thing, and it is an absolute banger!
Kumiho, known as the demon temptress, infuses the free-spirited nature of jazz, along with modern-day psychedelic electronic instrumentation, to create a raw and untamed sound.
She has always found inspiration in female legends such as Ella Fitzgerald and modern-day bands like Caravan Palace. Being an experienced performer, she tantalises her live audience with dazzling dance moves from burlesque to flapper.
Sammy Legs developed his fascinating sound during his time spent in the Berlin underground music scene and California desert. His quirky, unique and captivating style incorporates elements of house, techno, minimal and breakbeat.
Together, along with guest instrumentalists, they have produced this insanely ecstatic dark swing track, “Devil”.
“Devil”:
This track has been gaining momentum in the underground California club scene with a growing fan base. It’s now been released through popular demand and you only have to listen to the intro to know why.
This is such a fantastically upbeat, feel-good song that spontaneously makes your booty shake.
Kumiho lures us in with her seductive vocals, as she warns us: “all of you lovers, remember to be wise, the devil only comes to play at night.”
The song gradually builds in intensity, lifting listeners to a euphoric state just to drop the beat on us with some cheeky scatting from Kumiho.
Multiple layers of trumpets, bass-beats, synthesizers and vocals create an ecstatic soundscape. You have to listen to it to believe it. Legs’ imaginative compositions take us to new and unchartered sonic lands.
“Devil” has all the best elements of a great club track, and it’s irresistibly addictive. If you enjoy music from artists such as Parov Stelar and Caravan Palace, then “Devil” by Kumiho & Sammy Legs will fit perfectly on your electro-swing playlist.
Turn up the volume and enjoy “Devil” right here…
https://open.spotify.com/track/5lZ6jqDJ8tnGbGKlKB9j9X?si=399bc0ad476e489f
Follow and support this artists here:
Kumiho: https://www.kumihomusic.com/
Sammy Legs: https://soundcloud.com/sammylegs
Electro Swing Thing: https://www.electroswingthing.com/
