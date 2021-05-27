MDOT cleaning northern Lower Peninsula bascule bridges in June

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTIES: Manistee, Charlevoix, Cheboygan

HIGHWAYS: US-31, US-23

CLOSEST CITIES: Manistee, Charlevoix, Cheboygan

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, June 10, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be cleaning the decks of the US-31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River in Manistee, the US-31 bascule bridge over the Pine River Channel in Charlevoix, and the US-23 bascule bridge over the Cheboygan River in Cheboygan. This maintenance work involves removing road sand and salt from the structures to prevent corrosion.

Crews will be working on the Cheboygan bridge on Tuesday, June 8; the Charlevoix bridge on Wednesday, June 9; and the Manistee bridge on Thursday, June 10.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: From 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, the respective bridges will have single-lane closures with traffic shifts. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

SAFETY FEATURES: This work helps ensure the bridges can open and close safely and reliably.