How to Make Providers Happy While Matching Patient Needs
Properly schedule patients in a few steps while matching provider-specific preferences
Health Desk is an incredible product that has allowed our practice to completely streamline incoming clinical triage and patient scheduling”CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Women’s Center (VWC), a division of Privia Women’s Health, partnered with Keona Health Inc. (“Keona”) to automate complex imaging and specialty practice scheduling. The objective was to streamline the entire scheduling process so patients could be properly scheduled in only a few steps while matching provider-specific preferences.
— Wesley Ralston, Director of Clinical Informatics
Today, VWC’s patients can book over 90% of all possible appointments online in real-time. Provider complaints have dropped as scheduling accuracy climbed. Find details in the VWC case study here.
Managing scheduling from over 40 different providers, 5 locations, and more than 600 imaging orders per week, VWC needed to ease the burden of coordinating patient appointments with their medical staff. Wesley Ralston led the initiative in change management to create a process allowing all appointments to be booked online with only a few clicks.
VWC has used Health Desk, by Keona Health, to streamline and manage all patient communications and service workflows within their contact center. Health Desk connects the VWC team with patients across the entire healthcare journey, from patient scheduling to patient triage to post-appointment follow-up. Wes and her team created the scheduling logic and workflows, then tested them inside the contact center using Keona’s Health Desk software. Once refined, the entire calendar was opened to real-time patient online booking.
Oakkar Oakkar, Keona CEO commented “VWC has been a pioneer in cutting-edge technologies for patients. They connect patients with their healthcare providers in the most personalized way possible. Intelligent Scheduling, and by extension Patient Online Booking is helping them move to the next level of personalization for both patients and providers.”
Health Desk’s Intelligent Scheduling is a simple yet flexible scheduling engine that accounts for thousands, or even millions, of combinations of scheduling modalities; days, times, and locations while matching all the provider’s particular requirements. Keona’s automated-scheduling tool is built on top of a robust, enterprise-grade patient access platform, offering everything a growing-practice needs.
About Keona Health Inc.
Keona Health believes that exceptional patient experiences only come from beautiful staff experiences. We make Health Desk, a Healthcare CRM and Patient Access platform that makes great patient experiences possible with awesome tools for your team. It is purpose built to provide flexibility for each customer. Health Desk unifies data from multiple sources allowing health providers to deliver effortless, consistent, and personalized service and support through a simple, one-pane workspace.
About Virginia Women’s Care
A full-service women’s healthcare practice specializing in gynecology, obstetrics, high-risk obstetrics, obstetrical genetic counseling, urogynecology, weight and wellness, breast, bone and mental health services, ultrasound, and surgeries and procedures.
