Keona to Work with Harvard Health Publishing to Improve Digital Front Door Safety
Harvard Health Publishing (HHP) to integrate actionable health content into the Keona Health Desk Symptom Checker.
As we improve patient access we must ensure that patient safety also advances. Keona is proud to be working with Harvard Health Publishing to increase access and improve safety”CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keona to Work with Harvard Health Publishing to Improve Digital Front Door Safety
— Oakkar Oakkar, CEO of Keona Health
Keona Health Inc. (“Keona” or “the Company”), the Healthcare CRM and Telehealth Platform of choice will work with Harvard Health Publishing (HHP) to integrate actionable health content into the Keona Health Desk Symptom Checker. The focus is to improve patient safety in online scheduling and other digital services. Few “digital front door” services in healthcare incorporate adequate safety checks, something incorporating HHP’s content seeks to address. The Health Desk Symptom Checker guides patients through personalized and accurate recommendations using a combination of patient demographics, symptom acuity, geo-location, specialty, and even time of day.
“The convergence of medical evidence and clinical knowledge with new digital technologies and machine learning tools has the potential to improve the efficiency of patient care,” says Howard LeWine, Chief Medical Editor of Harvard Health Publishing.
Keona Health Desk is a healthcare CRM built to enhance the healthcare process. Its expert systems incorporate clinical content and advanced capabilities to reduce staff burden and improve healthcare access. The Nurse Triage module brings automation to nursing assessments, Intelligent Scheduling allows complicated healthcare schedules to be booked in only a couple clicks. Patient Self-Scheduling allows patients to book basic and complicated schedules directly from their mobile device or computer.
Harvard Health Publishing develops evidence-based and accessible health content created for lay audiences. Harvard Health Publishing’s health experts and experienced medical editors work closely with faculty at Harvard Medical School and Harvard-affiliated hospitals, to create health and wellness information on a wide range of topics.
The new effort incorporates Harvard Health Publishing’s content into a product for increased safety in scheduling, NLP Symptom Screening. Natural language tools detect slang, colloquial terms, and associates them to clinical concepts. Harvard Health Publishing’s Symptom Checker guides users through a series of questions to clarify symptom specifics and severity, and then triggers next steps, such as scheduling, getting a nurse assessment, or calling 911. The content is reviewed regularly by Harvard Medical School faculty while Keona updates the algorithms and clinical workflows to ensure proper redirection of care, patient safety, and an optimized patient experience.
“As we improve patient access we must ensure that patient safety also advances. Keona is proud to be working with Harvard Health Publishing to increase access and improve safety,” said Oakkar Oakkar, CEO of Keona Health.
Visit KeonaHealth.com to learn more.
About Keona Health Inc.
Keona develops software to improve communication in the healthcare industry. The flagship product Health Desk, a Healthcare CRM and Patient Access platform provides best care to patients and superior tools for those who serve patients. Purpose built to provide flexibility with differing workflows, the Health Desk platform unifies data from multiple sources allowing health providers to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view.
Tony Morberg
Keona Health Inc.
+1 919-246-8520
Sales@keonahealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn