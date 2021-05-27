Konabos Consulting Inc. Receives the highest partnership tier with Kentico Kontent: Premier Partner Designation

Kentico Kontent and Konabos Consulting Inc.

We are proud to announce that Konabos Consulting has been named a Premium Partner by Kentico Kontent.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that Konabos Consulting has been named a Premium Partner by Kentico Kontent. This designation, which marks the highest partnership tier with Kontent, makes Konabos one of only thirteen current partners in the world with this distinction. As a recognized CMS leader, Kentico Kontent empowers enterprise business users and developers to manage and share their content without interference. This designation assures our clients that our team is implementing the latest and best technology and practices to deliver content via omnichannel digital experiences on the web, mobile applications, social media and beyond.

“We’re beyond excited about our growing partnership with Kentico Kontent and how it allows our team to architect flexible, future-proofed Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) stacks for our customers. We have reached this distinction in just five months, which speaks to our excitement for, and enthusiastic uptake of the platform. We (clients included) have had the best experience with Kentico Kontent, particularly in partnership and support. We appreciate the honor and responsibility of being recognized as a Premium Partner by the Kentico Kontent team.” -Akshay Sura, Partner

"Partnering with leading Enterprise-focused agencies such as Konabos is a natural step for us to expand our global network and rest assured our customers have reliable implementation partners. My experience with Konabos has been extremely positive and I am very excited to see them moving to our Premium partner tier.” - Vojtech Boril, VP Growth & Marketing at Kentico Kontent

As a recognized Kontent Premium Partner, Konabos consulting offers enterprise clients Jamstack-enabled Composable DXP solutions. Structured content is delivered via a fully documented API, giving developers the freedom to build customizable modern digital experiences. Our developers can focus on building and presenting high-quality content across all digital channels by leveraging this powerful headless content platform.

About Konabos Consulting:

Konabos Consulting crafts superior Digital Experience strategies and solutions using Composable DXP, Jamstack, and Sitecore-based tech stacks. With offices in Temecula, Ottawa, Toronto, and Auckland, Konabos’ global team is led by Sitecore MVPs and community leaders Akshay Sura, Kamruz Jaman, and Dennis Augustine and features some of the most experienced enterprise Digital Customer Experience solution specialists in the world.

About Kentico Kontent:

Since 2004, Kentico has been helping digital agencies deliver successful projects to their clients—from small brochure sites to global CMS deployments in Fortune 500 companies. They built their business around agencies and long-term relationships with their teams. Inspired by those that want to stand out from the crowd. Built for anyone devoted to delivering cutting-edge projects without worrying about the technology.

