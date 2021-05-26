Suspects and Vehicles of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects and vehicles of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:40 am, the victim was approached by two suspects that brandished a weapon, shot the victim, and took the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle the other suspect fled in a separate vehicle. The victim sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The victim’s vehicle taken by the suspect is described as a 2010 grey Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle was last seen bearing a Virginia temporary registration tag.

The suspects, the victim’s vehicle that was taken by the suspect and the separate vehicle the suspect fled in were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/Fj7h0D7QEgA

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.