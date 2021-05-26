Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on Shooting in San Jose

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

San Francisco — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the mass shooting in San Jose, which killed at least eight people:

 

“All Americans join the San Jose community in sadness and shock over today’s horrific mass shooting.  As a Californian, I am personally devastated.  Our prayers are with the loved ones of the victims, and our gratitude is with the first responders for their heroic actions.

 

“The gun violence crisis inflicts unfathomable anguish and pain on families and communities across the nation, taking a staggering toll of 40,000 American lives each year.  Inaction is not an option — and House Democrats will not relent until H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, our bipartisan gun violence prevention bills, are enacted into law.

 

“Today and in the days to come, the nation stands with the San Jose community.  May it be a comfort to the loved ones of those killed that so many mourn their loss and pray for them at this sad time.”

 

