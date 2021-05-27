Fetch! Supports Pet Owners Heading Back to the Office
Fetch! Pet Care is helping make the return to work transition less stressful for furry family members.LIVONIA, MICH., USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As pet owners across the country are preparing to return to the office for the first time in over a year, Fetch! Pet Care, America’s largest franchised provider of professional dog walking and in-home pet sitting services, is helping make the transition less stressful for furry family members.
“Many people adopted animals during the pandemic and have spent all their working hours at home with them,” said Greg Longe Chief Executive Officer, Fetch! Pet Care. “We’ve been hearing from families who are worried their pets may suffer from separation anxiety being left home alone all day for the first time. Fetch!’s wonderful sitters and walkers are here to fill this need during these unprecedented times.”
Fetch! is locally owned and operated and franchisees meet with families and pets the first time for a free consultation in order to match the best sitter for pets and to ensure the chemistry and trust is there. Pets receive care from the same sitter every visit so they get to know and love them. Families, in addition to the pets form strong relationships with their sitters that can last the pet’s lifetime.
“The sheltering in place has drawn pets and their owners even closer, and that is a big statement given how people feel about their animals,” said Longe. “Because we know how important quality care is for pets during this transition time, many of our locally owned franchisees across the country are offering special discounts for pet owners.”
Families taking trips this summer for the first time since the pandemic can count on Fetch! for overnight pet care needs as well. To help create a connection between the sitters and families, the company uses a mobile scheduling and communication app called My Fetch! which allows owners to manage each of their pets’ care remotely as well as receive updates on scheduling and services. All sitters on staff have passed a background check and are thoroughly trained, bonded and insured.
About Fetch! Pet Care, Inc.
Fetch! Pet Care currently has over 100 franchised locations in 33 states from coast to coast and has identified another 170 geographical territories to expand into around the country. The company has been heavily investing in sophisticated technology, advanced processes, procedures, and world-class support that are producing outstanding service reviews from Fetch! Pet Care’s clients nationwide. About Fetch! Pet Care, Inc. Fetch! Pet Care is the nation’s largest provider of professional dog walking and pet sitting services, serving thousands of pets and parents from coast to coast. For the convenience of pet owners, Fetch! Pet Care’s skilled Pet Care Coordinators personally match all of their dog walkers and pet sitters – who are trained, bonded, insured, background checked – to meet the specific needs of each pet. With thousands of satisfied clients nationwide, Fetch! Pet Care has earned the reputation as the most relied upon and trusted pet care service in the country. In 2016, Inc. Magazine ranked Fetch! Pet Care No. 2608 on its Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest growing companies.
Find Fetch! Pet Care at http://www.FetchPetCare.com, on Facebook or by calling 866-FETCH-ME.
