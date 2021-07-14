Fetch! Pet Care Announces Professional Pet Sitter of the Year
Pasadena resident honored for going above and beyond during pandemicLIVONIA, MICH., USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch! Pet Care is proud to name Pasadena resident, Marieclaire Demery Pet Sitter of the Year for her continuous commitment to the pets she cares for each and every day. Fetch! is America’s largest franchised provider of professional dog walking and in-home pet sitting services.
Fetch! put a systemwide call out for nominations looking for sitters who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and the nominations poured in. One particular nomination from Fetch! franchise owner, Tom Marshall, who services the San Gabriel Valley and downtown Los Angeles markets, stood out for it compassion and dedication, especially during a pandemic.
The nomination read, in part, “Demery’s elderly, bed-ridden client passed away recently after many months of waning health. Demery would visit his cat, Coco, three times a week, and during long stretches of time, while the owner was hospitalized, Demery was Coco's only friend. In the beginning, Demery devoted additional time to get Coco to warm up and was determined to win her over, as Coco was not very social and needed a lot of patience and TLC. Unfortunately, the client’s family could not take Coco and without hesitation Demery adopted Coco. I believe that Coco would have definitely ended up in a shelter, if not for Demery.”
“It was inspiring to read the nominations of so many of our wonderful pet care professionals who are making a difference in their communities,” said Greg Long, Chief Executive Officer, Fetch! Pet Care. “I am thrilled to award Best in Show to Marieclaire Demery. Her dedication to her clients and their furry family members is above and beyond.”
Demery, who is a retired real estate agent and, has worked full time for Marshall for over three years, is an animal lover and passionate about her work. She found herself looking forward to the days that she would visit Coco. Even though Coco was afraid of Demery in the beginning and would hide when she visited, Demery never gave up on Coco. Deciding to adopt Coco was an easy decision and she has no regrets. Demery already had one cat named Louis and worked hard to make sure both Coco and Louis acclimated to each other. All are currently living in harmony and thriving.
“Marieclaire is one of our busiest and most dedicated sitters,” said Marshall. When she's not hiking the hills or volunteering at the Pasadena Humane Society, she's probably walking one of our dogs or doing a cat visit.”
In addition to a monetary prize, Demery will attend the company convention being held later this year.
About Fetch!
Fetch! Pet Care currently has over 100 franchised locations in 35 states from coast to coast and has identified another 170 geographical territories to expand into around the country. The company has been heavily investing in sophisticated technology, advanced processes, procedures, and world-class support that are producing outstanding service reviews from Fetch! Pet Care’s customers nationwide. They are the nation’s largest provider of professional dog walking and pet sitting services, serving thousands of pets and parents from coast to coast. For the convenience of pet owners, Fetch! Pet Care’s skilled coordinators personally match all of their dog walkers and pet sitters. All pet care associates are trained, bonded, insured and background checked. With thousands of satisfied customers nationwide, Fetch! Pet Care has earned the reputation as the most relied upon and trusted pet care service in the country. The company’s franchisees collectively boast a 94% customer satisfaction score across multiple online review sites and was recently rated No. 1 in customer service by TheSprucePets.com, a leading practical, real-life tips and training advice pet care site. Additionally, in 2016, Inc. Magazine ranked Fetch! Pet Care No. 2608 on its Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-growing Companies. Contact Fetch! Pet Care at http://www.FetchPetCare.com, on Facebook, or by calling 866-FETCH-ME.
