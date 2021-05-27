Eager to Get Your Travel On? Six Essentials from Mobile Edge to Organize, Protect, and Power Your Mobile Tech Get Your Travel On!

With the Nation Opening Up, Plus the Arrival of Graduation Season, Holidays, and Summer Getaways, Consumers Are Poised to Resume Their Mobile Lifestyles

Americans are used to being mobile. I think it’s a given that as people feel safer to travel, they will do so in great numbers. And Mobile Edge has six essential tools for those ready to mobilize.” — Paul June, VP of Marketing

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As vaccines roll out and travel restrictions ease just in time for summer, consumers are eager to get their “travel on” and resume their mobile lifestyles. With its industry-leading selection of fashionable, protective laptop bags, laptop cases, and console-ready backpacks for men and women , plus its assortment of mobile power solutions Mobile Edge provides all the tools travelers need to protect, organize, and power their tech in style.By car or by plane, some 94% of Americans are planning to travel this summer, according to Concur’s Tripit.com website, while those dreaming of international travel are also cautiously optimistic. Such a resurgence in mobility means consumers need to up their game to safeguard their gear against accidental drops and bumps, the elements, and spills from food and drink.“Americans are used to being mobile,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge, a leading manufacturer of protective laptop and gaming console cases, backpacks, and accessories. “Just about everyone is suffering from cabin fever due to the pandemic. With graduation season upon us, Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, Father’s Day next month, and the return of summer weather, I think it’s a given that as people feel safer to travel, they will do so in great numbers.”Here are six essential tools from Mobile Edge for those ready to mobilize:Whether it’s for work, gaming, or simply catching up with friends on social media, today’s mobile consumers need power and lots of it to stay connected and productive.Essential #1: Delivering an incredible 85 watts, Mobile Edge’s Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger provides airplane friendly mobile power for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and even laptops and gaming consoles—and with its universal AC outlet, no special adapters are required.Essential #2: For less power-hungry devices, the 10,000mAh 18W Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is an ideal portable backup power supply for smartphones, tablets, cameras, Bluetooth headsets and speakers, wearable devices, drones, or practically any other USB device.Both power banks are lightweight, compact, and durable, so they slip easily into laptop bags or backpacks, and even airplane carry-on. They both meet FAA carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries.Essential #3: Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks are made of 80% natural cotton canvas. They incorporate all the features needed to keep gear organized, protected, and accessible, plus they’re eco-friendly. Highlights include a dedicated, padded compartment for laptops up to 17.3 inches; a removable ID Holder; and separate sections for files, folders, and miscellaneous gear. For smaller notebooks and laptops, check out our ECO Canvas Backpack 14.1. It’s got the same incredible features as the larger ECO backpacks, just in a smaller package.Essential #4: Mobile Edge’s Graphite SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense, ergonomic, and super lightweight backpack popular with students and young professionals. This special edition backpack is made from premium graphite nylon for a distinctive, edgy look. It features dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, accessories, and more.Essential #5: Gaming enthusiasts of all levels, from professionals to newbies, have made our console- and laptop-ready Core Gaming Backpack their “go-bag” of choice. Roomy and rugged, the Core Gaming Backpack offers dedicated storage and protection for gaming consoles, laptops, controllers, cables, chargers, headsets, and more. It’s also pre-wired for a power bank or external battery.Essential #6: In addition to our full lineup of Core Gaming Products, Mobile Edge produces a variety of distinctive and versatile gaming backpacks for Alienware, including the Area-51m Elite Backpack. This spacious backpack is both highly durable and lightweight. It features numerous compartments and pockets designed to protect gaming gear, laptops, tablets, headsets, power supplies, and other accessories. You can check out all things Alienware at Mobile Edge, including apparel.About Mobile EdgeFounded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.# # #

What Does Your Bag Hold? Core Gaming Backpack by Mobile Edge by Luvelli