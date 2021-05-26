2021-05-26 16:49:08.383 Petro Mart Sells Scratchers Ticket Worth $100,000

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Louis resident Denis Meskovic claimed a $100,000 prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “$7,000,000 Mega Money” Scratchers game. The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Mart, 4205 Butler Hill Road, in St. Louis.

The $30 game has more than $48.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including the final $7 million top prize. 

Players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, more than $29 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail. 

