Route 837 East Carson Street Work Hours Extended Starting Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing that the work hours on the East Carson Street (Route 837) Safety Improvement project in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will be extended starting Tuesday, June 1.

Beginning Tuesday, to allow crews to perform work with longer daylight, the hours of the current restrictions will be extended. Single-lane restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Smithfield Street and 33rd Street weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through late December. Parking and sidewalk restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Smithfield Street and 33rd Street around-the-clock. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the work zone and parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in various locations as needed while work to occurs.

Single-lane alternating traffic will continue as needed on Sarah Street at the intersection of East Carson Street weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through late-June while crews work to widen Sarah Street and create a right-turning lane for traffic heading eastbound onto East Carson Street.

Additionally, starting Tuesday single-lane restrictions will occur as needed in the southbound (outbound) direction of the Birmingham Bridge weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through late December. Crews will perform sidewalk and curb installation operations and drainage work.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The $16.31 million project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for East Carson Street traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – East Carson Street” in the subject line.

