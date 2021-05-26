I-79 Lane Restrictions Thursday in Collier Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Interstate 79 in Collier Township, Allegheny County will occur Thursday, May 27 weather permitting.

Two lanes of I-79 will close to traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to allow repair work on the bridge that carries ramp traffic at the Heidelberg/Collier (Exit 55) interchange. Crews will begin in the southbound direction. Both directions of I-79 will not be restricted simultaneously.

