Toll Brothers to Restrict Route 162 (Strasburg Road) for Utility Improvement in East Bradford Township

King of Prussia, PA – Toll Brothers is planning a lane closure on Route 162 (Strasburg Road) between Bradford Avenue and Bradford Terrace in East Bradford Township, Chester County, beginning Wednesday June 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, June 23.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Toll Brothers will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

