Upper Merion Township Utility Authority to Restrict Route 320 (Swedeland Road) Weekdays for Utility Improvements

King of Prussia, PA – Upper Merion Township Utility Authority is planning a weekday lane closure on Route 320 (Swedeland Road) between Flint Hill Road and Renaissance Boulevard in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Wednesday, June 2, through Wednesday, June 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for sewer main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Upper Merion Township Utility Authority will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

