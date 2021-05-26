Grant Street Ramp to Eastbound I-376 Inspection Thursday, Friday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp that carries traffic from Grant Street to eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday and Friday, May 27-28 weather permitting.

Shoulder closures will occur on the Grant Street ramp to eastbound I-376 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews from A&A Consultants, Inc. and the Pittsburgh Rigging Company conduct routine inspection activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

