5/26/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Issues Proclamation Denouncing Anti-Semitism

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a proclamation denouncing all forms of anti-Semitism. The proclamation comes after recent violence has broken out in the Middle East and Israel and subsequently, a rash of anti-Semitic attacks and violence breaking out across the United States.

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, recent violence has broken out in the Middle East and Israel has been targeted by thousands of rocket attacks killing over a dozen Israelis and injuring hundreds more; and

WHEREAS, there have been a rash of anti-Semitic attacks and violence breaking out across the United States; and

WHEREAS, since May 10, at least 26 instances of antisemitism have been reported across the United States, from Los Angeles to New York, including a 29-year-old Jewish man who was punched, kicked and pepper-sprayed in New York's Times Square by men yelling anti-Semitic statements; and

WHEREAS, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) more than 2,000 anti-Semitic incidents occurred in 2020, making it the third-highest year for incidents against American Jews since ADL started tracking data in the 70s; and

WHEREAS, the ADL tracked reports of online comments, verbal confrontations, and physical assaults in the U.S. during bombings in Gaza and in Israel, finding "a drastic surge" in anti-Semitic language and attacks; and

WHEREAS, an ADL study found that more than half of Jewish Americans have either experienced or directly witnessed some form of anti-Semitic incident in the last five years; and

WHEREAS, in Southwest Florida, a Chabad spent thousands of dollars recently on security for increased protection amid the conflict between the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and Israel; and

WHEREAS, the State of Florida is committed to fighting back against this rising tide of anti-Semitic hatred; and

WHEREAS, Florida is home to the second largest population of Jews in the world and Miami-Dade County has the nation's third largest Jewish community; and

WHEREAS, in 2019, Florida’s Governor and Cabinet recognized Jerusalem as the eternal and undivided capital of Israel and reaffirmed Florida’s long legacy of support for Israel; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal of the State of Florida does hereby strongly support ISRAEL and FLORIDA’S JEWISH COMMUNITY and encourage all Floridians to denounce all forms of anti-Semitism.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF the Chief Financial Officer of the State of Florida has hereunto subscribed his name and has caused the Official Seal of the State of Florida to be hereunto affixed in the City of Tallahassee on the 26th day of May 2021.