Fish and Game seeks angler input on salmon/steelhead changes for 2022-24

Anglers who fish in Idaho’s Clearwater Region are encouraged to participate in a survey about potential changes to salmon and steelhead fishing seasons for 2022-24. Fish and Game is asking for public comment on potential changes to season and limits for fall Chinook salmon, coho salmon and steelhead in the Clearwater, Snake and lower Salmon rivers. Results from the survey will be considered by the Fish and Game Commission in November when they set fall salmon and steelhead fishing seasons and limits for the next three years.

"Angler surveys like this are one of many steps we take when considering changes to fishing rules. It’s one way we can help ensure our fisheries program is providing what anglers want," said Lance Hebdon, Fish and Game's Anadromous Fishery Manager.

Starting on June 1 until June 16 anglers can comment on these proposal options in three ways:

Anglers who bought a salmon or steelhead permit during the last five years and provided their email address will receive an email invitation to the online survey on June 1.

Anglers who don’t receive an email survey can take the survey on the Fish and Game website: https://idfg.idaho.gov/comment

Anglers can attend a public meeting to learn more about the proposals, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Public meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at:

Lewiston: June 16, Idaho Fish and Game Office, 3316 16th Street.

Orofino: June 17, Best Western Lodge At River’s Edge, 615 Main Street.

The surveys will be available starting June 1 and will close on June 16. Results from angler surveys are important to help fishery managers understand angler preference and help shape fishing seasons for the next three years.