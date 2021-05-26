Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,402 in the last 365 days.

RELEASE: Air Permit Issued for Madison Asphalt LLC

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued an air permit for Madison Asphalt LLC, a drum-mix asphalt plant in Marshall, NC.

Division staff thoroughly reviewed the comments received on the draft permit during the public hearing and comment period. In response to community concerns raised during the public engagement process, DAQ also conducted modeling to ensure the facility’s emissions were within the toxic air pollutant Acceptable Ambient Levels (AAL) and National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). The final permit includes several conditions:

  • Limiting the hours of operation and total amount of asphalt produced to comply with the AALs and NAAQS as modeled by DAQ
  • Unannounced inspections which include review of operational and production records , hours of operation, control device inspection, and maintenance
  • Required stack testing for particulate matter and visible emissions

The testing and reporting conditions will be used to verify the facility is operating as represented in the permit application and in compliance with the terms of the permit.  Stack testing data will be made publicly available.    

The final permit, final permit review, hearing officer’s report, Director’s memo, and modeling memo are available on https://deq.nc.gov/madison-asphalt.

 

You just read:

RELEASE: Air Permit Issued for Madison Asphalt LLC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.