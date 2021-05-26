Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Understanding The Social Equity Cannabis License Rules

Thomas Dean- NORML National Legal Committee Lifetime Member

Free public webinar to help prospective social equity applicants seeking one of 26 cannabis licenses.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is holding a public webinar on June 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss why expungement is a critical topic for any social equity applicant.

The current Arizona draft rules place expungement front and center to the application process. Our panel will dive into the details about expungement and how it will factor into being awarded one of the 26 social equity licenses. Our panelists will also discuss how the industry can influence The Arizona Department of Health Services to create an even more robust social equity program.

Khadijah Adams, CEO of Girl Get That Money and a member of the NCIA Diversity Committee will moderate the panel. Confirmed panelists include:

Tom Dean - Attorney & Founder at Attorney for Cannabis
George W. Biederman - Attorney & Partner at Biederman Law
Janet Jackim - Attorney & Partner at Zuber Lawler
Gary Smith - Attorney & Partner at Guidant Law
Seun Adedji - CEO and Owner of Elev8 Dispensary
Mike Robinette – Southern Arizona Executive Director, AZ NORML

The public can register for the webinar at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CmbZWv3-Q42tzLgdIpNmqQ


About AZ Cannabis Chamber of Commerce
The Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce https://www.azc3.org/ is a networking organization established in late 2018 for the purpose of providing education, support and networking for those currently involved, or those who want to become involved, in the emerging industry. Board members include interim board president Susan S. Hwang, Melissa Diaz, Barbara Dow, Danielle Hernandez, Janet Jackim, Dustin Klein, Kim Prince, Gary Smith and board secretary Tina Dancer. For information, visit AZC3.org, email info@azc3.org, or write 60 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, Arizona 85281.

Dena Roché
Proven Media
email us here

