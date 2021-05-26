Expert DOJO is Giving The Public an Ownership in Thousands of Companies with a Single Investment

Expert DOJO - the 3rd most active VC firm in the US, is opening up its ownership stakes for the public!

Join our journey and help us build the type of world you want your kids to start a company in. We won't let you down.” — Brian Mc Mahon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExpertDOJO is Giving The Public an Ownership in Thousands of Companies with a Single Investment!Visit our Wefunder CampaignFor the very first time, and possibly the only time ever, Expert DOJO - the 3rd most active VC firm in the US, is opening up its ownership stakes for the public! Expert DOJO is giving you, the people, the opportunity to access hundreds of pre-IPO venture capital deals, and the possibility of getting a big return on your investment.With hundreds of Unicorns and thousands of companies being acquired for hundreds of millions of dollars, it's extremely lucrative if you can find the best companies to invest in at the very earliest stage when valuations are at their most suppressed. That's exactly what Expert DOJO is doing! They look for the hundreds and thousands X-returns by finding companies who convince them of their potential market size and show the revenue path to get there.It's especially important to emphasize that Expert DOJO is not raising a new fund to invest from as they are already established with their own fund, which is more than sufficient to invest in hundreds of more companies.Here are a few more reasons why you may want to invest now:- Expert DOJO is the third most active pre-seed investor (US) since COVID-19, after TechStars and Y Combinator.- The valuation of their companies have increased over 300% over the past 3 years.- Over 65% of their companies have raised follow-on investment.- Expert DOJO's accelerator program is the best in the US and has a 95% rating from their startups in 2020.- Venture Capital has the highest ROI in the world.- Expert DOJO focuses on women and minority founders, with over 75% of their investments in both. ENKI Inc. Supports Expert DOJO.

