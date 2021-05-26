Giddy Up Energy Drink Products & Langer Juice Company Announce Strategic Partnership
Langer Juice Company Releases Letter. #ITSTIMETOGIDDYUP!LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Langer Juice Company has announced on Tuesday, May 24 th , 2021 that it has partnered with R-3 Technologies (OTC under symbol RRRT) d.b.a. Giddy Up Energy Products to produce “a world-class energy drink.” The 61-year-old company known for its large variety of juices and mixers now steps into the competitive industry that is the Energy Drinks Industry. After a careful review of R-3 Technologies’ leadership, Langer Juice Company found them to meet all of Langer Juice Company’s standards for an ideal partner.
The announcement comes in the form of a letter signed and sent by Langer Juice Company president Mr. Bruce Langer, where he commits to provide counsel, distribution support, and oversee the overall quality of the product. The executive Director of Business Development Lance Davis says, “I am humbled to be working with such a world-class organization such as Langer Juice Company and their show of support for our energy drink. Also, I am proud of my Giddy Up team members who worked long hours to help make this deal happen. Moving forward expect nothing but the best from the world’s best energy drink ‘Giddy Up!’”
About Langer Juice Company
Since the formation of the company in 1960, the Langer family has remained actively involved in every aspect of making juice, from production and marketing to quality assurance. Family-owned Langer Juice Company, Inc., has emerged as a major force in the very competitive juice industry. Producing beverages in many of the high-volume categories that include apple, cranberry, grape, citrus, pomegranate, and tropical blends, the Langer brand can be found in major retailers across the country. Recently they have expanded their Langers Plus product line to include nine varieties of enhanced 100% juices, which contain added nutrients, essential antioxidants, minerals, and herbs. The newest additions include a vitamin-enhanced water and No Worries brand cocktail mixers. Langer Juice Company is located in the City of Industry, CA. www.Langers.com
About Giddy Up Food and Beverage Products
Giddy Up Energy Products is a wholesale manufacturer engaged in marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, energy bars, and related products and a nutritional supplement company focused on developing innovative, high-quality supplements and energy products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facilities.
